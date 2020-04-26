American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.65 Per Share

Equities analysts expect American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK) to report earnings of $0.65 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for American Water Works’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.64 and the highest is $0.66. American Water Works reported earnings of $0.61 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that American Water Works will report full year earnings of $3.83 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.80 to $3.85. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $4.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.14 to $4.27. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for American Water Works.

Get American Water Works alerts:

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73. The company had revenue of $902.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $928.56 million. American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 17.20%. American Water Works’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have commented on AWK shares. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Janney Montgomery Scott restated a “buy” rating on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on American Water Works from $128.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on American Water Works in a research report on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $141.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.11.

In other news, SVP Loyd A. Warnock sold 6,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.74, for a total value of $853,988.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,345 shares in the company, valued at $1,424,920.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 5,048 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.70, for a total value of $644,629.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,537 shares in the company, valued at $1,345,574.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,750 shares of company stock worth $2,806,948 over the last 90 days. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Water Works during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Water Works during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Water Works during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Water Works during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Water Works during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. 86.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE AWK traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $125.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,010,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,096,140. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.45, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.24. American Water Works has a 1-year low of $92.00 and a 1-year high of $141.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company’s 50-day moving average is $124.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.20.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States and Canada. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

Further Reading: Gap Down Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on American Water Works (AWK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.