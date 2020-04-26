Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Expected to Announce Earnings of $3.88 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $3.88 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Ameriprise Financial’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $3.32 and the highest estimate coming in at $4.25. Ameriprise Financial posted earnings of $3.75 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial will report full year earnings of $15.70 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.35 to $16.50. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $17.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $16.65 to $18.60. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Ameriprise Financial.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.25 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 14.60% and a return on equity of 37.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.80 EPS.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $190.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Cfra lifted their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $165.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.10.

In other Ameriprise Financial news, EVP Randy Kupper sold 7,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.42, for a total value of $1,248,113.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,014,837.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 52,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.43, for a total value of $9,254,748.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,433 shares in the company, valued at $12,319,497.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,805 shares of company stock valued at $10,595,994 in the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMP. Fiduciary Trust Co. lifted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 3,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $640,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Wealthspire Advisors L.P. now owns 2,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 2,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in Ameriprise Financial by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. 86.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AMP traded up $3.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $107.48. 730,824 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 973,880. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $106.78 and its 200-day moving average is $147.74. The company has a market cap of $12.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 1.91. Ameriprise Financial has a fifty-two week low of $80.01 and a fifty-two week high of $180.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, Protection, and Corporate & Other.

