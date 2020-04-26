Analysts Anticipate Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK) to Post $0.57 EPS

Posted by on Apr 26th, 2020

Brokerages forecast that Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.57 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Bank Ozk’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.25 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.69. Bank Ozk posted earnings per share of $0.86 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 33.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bank Ozk will report full year earnings of $2.35 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $2.64. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $2.70. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Bank Ozk.

Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.52). Bank Ozk had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 26.16%. The business had revenue of $237.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on OZK. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Bank Ozk from $34.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Bank Ozk from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, January 10th. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on shares of Bank Ozk from $26.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Bank Ozk from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bank Ozk from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OZK. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bank Ozk in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank Ozk in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank Ozk by 244.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 954 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Bank Ozk in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Bank Ozk in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. 84.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ OZK traded up $2.08 on Tuesday, hitting $19.78. 3,174,853 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,471,745. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Bank Ozk has a fifty-two week low of $14.20 and a fifty-two week high of $34.34. The company has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 7.79, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.54.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 13th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a boost from Bank Ozk’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 9th. Bank Ozk’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.73%.

About Bank Ozk

Bank OZK provides retail and commercial banking services to businesses, individuals, and non-profit and governmental entities. The company accepts non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits.

Further Reading: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bank Ozk (OZK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK)

Receive News & Ratings for Bank Ozk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank Ozk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.