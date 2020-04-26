Analysts Anticipate Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK) to Post $0.57 EPS

Brokerages forecast that Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.57 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Bank Ozk’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.25 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.69. Bank Ozk posted earnings per share of $0.86 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 33.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bank Ozk will report full year earnings of $2.35 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $2.64. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $2.70. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Bank Ozk.

Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.52). Bank Ozk had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 26.16%. The business had revenue of $237.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on OZK. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Bank Ozk from $34.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Bank Ozk from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, January 10th. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on shares of Bank Ozk from $26.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Bank Ozk from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bank Ozk from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OZK. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bank Ozk in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank Ozk in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank Ozk by 244.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 954 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Bank Ozk in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Bank Ozk in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. 84.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ OZK traded up $2.08 on Tuesday, hitting $19.78. 3,174,853 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,471,745. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Bank Ozk has a fifty-two week low of $14.20 and a fifty-two week high of $34.34. The company has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 7.79, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.54.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 13th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a boost from Bank Ozk’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 9th. Bank Ozk’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.73%.

About Bank Ozk

Bank OZK provides retail and commercial banking services to businesses, individuals, and non-profit and governmental entities. The company accepts non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits.

