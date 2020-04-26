Analysts Anticipate ConforMIS Inc (NASDAQ:CFMS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $18.95 Million

Brokerages forecast that ConforMIS Inc (NASDAQ:CFMS) will announce $18.95 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for ConforMIS’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $19.11 million and the lowest is $18.78 million. ConforMIS reported sales of $20.64 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 8.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ConforMIS will report full year sales of $80.86 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $80.80 million to $80.92 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $87.93 million, with estimates ranging from $87.88 million to $87.98 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow ConforMIS.

Get ConforMIS alerts:

ConforMIS (NASDAQ:CFMS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $19.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.91 million. ConforMIS had a negative net margin of 36.78% and a negative return on equity of 121.27%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CFMS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ConforMIS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ConforMIS from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on shares of ConforMIS in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.44.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CFMS. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of ConforMIS by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,285,660 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,391,000 after purchasing an additional 163,843 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ConforMIS by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,491,165 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,235,000 after purchasing an additional 78,806 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of ConforMIS by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 816,677 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 72,183 shares during the period. Secrest Blakey & Associates LLC grew its stake in ConforMIS by 273.5% in the 1st quarter. Secrest Blakey & Associates LLC now owns 95,249 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 69,746 shares during the period. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in ConforMIS by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 425,240 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $638,000 after acquiring an additional 55,580 shares during the period. 40.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CFMS traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 364,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 360,958. ConforMIS has a fifty-two week low of $0.50 and a fifty-two week high of $4.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.66 and its 200-day moving average is $1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The firm has a market cap of $49.81 million, a P/E ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 2.08.

ConforMIS Company Profile

Conformis, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells joint replacement implants. The company offers customized knee replacement products, including iTotal CR, a cruciate-retaining product; iTotal PS, a posterior cruciate ligament substituting product; iDuo, a customized bicompartmental knee replacement system; and iUni, a customized unicompartmental knee replacement product to treat the medial or lateral compartment of the knee.

Read More: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ConforMIS (CFMS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ConforMIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConforMIS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.