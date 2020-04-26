Analysts Anticipate HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $10.30 Billion

Analysts expect HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) to report sales of $10.30 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have made estimates for HCA Healthcare’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $7.68 billion and the highest is $13.41 billion. HCA Healthcare reported sales of $12.60 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that HCA Healthcare will report full-year sales of $48.83 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $44.43 billion to $54.57 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $54.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $49.80 billion to $57.37 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for HCA Healthcare.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.64 by ($0.31). HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 304.76% and a net margin of 5.90%. The company had revenue of $12.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.12 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.97 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

HCA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stephens raised their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $156.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $165.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $160.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.00.

In other news, SVP P. Martin Paslick sold 5,167 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $775,050.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,943,550. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joseph A. Sowell III sold 21,309 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $3,089,805.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 646 shares in the company, valued at $93,670. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 68,004 shares of company stock worth $9,941,381 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in HCA Healthcare by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 7,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. CNA Financial Corp grew its position in HCA Healthcare by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,651,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in HCA Healthcare by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 62,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,211,000 after buying an additional 6,015 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its position in HCA Healthcare by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 5,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $846,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at $898,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HCA traded up $3.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $107.83. The stock had a trading volume of 2,366,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,025,007. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.64. The company has a market capitalization of $35.45 billion, a PE ratio of 12.27, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.24. HCA Healthcare has a twelve month low of $58.38 and a twelve month high of $151.97.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. This is a boost from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is presently 16.38%.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

Recommended Story: Euro STOXX 50 Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on HCA Healthcare (HCA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.