Analysts Expect CGI Inc (NYSE:GIB) to Announce $0.91 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that CGI Inc (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) will report earnings of $0.91 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for CGI’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.97 and the lowest is $0.87. CGI posted earnings per share of $0.88 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that CGI will report full-year earnings of $3.58 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.39 to $3.92. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.64 to $4.23. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for CGI.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. CGI had a return on equity of 19.23% and a net margin of 10.18%. CGI’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have issued reports on GIB shares. Scotiabank raised CGI from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Pi Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 price target on shares of CGI in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. National Bank Financial restated an “outperfrom under weight” rating on shares of CGI in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CGI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of CGI in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.25.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GIB. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in CGI in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CGI by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 218,444 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,020,000 after purchasing an additional 34,441 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of CGI by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 33,503 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,808,000 after purchasing an additional 4,734 shares during the period. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH lifted its stake in shares of CGI by 56.3% during the 4th quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 36,954 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,087,000 after purchasing an additional 13,304 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of CGI by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 132,330 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,089,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502 shares during the period. 55.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:GIB traded up $0.94 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $61.04. The company had a trading volume of 291,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 410,179. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.90, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.81. CGI has a 12-month low of $46.32 and a 12-month high of $87.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada, Northern Europe, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

