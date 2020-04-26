Analysts Expect Concho Resources Inc (NYSE:CXO) Will Post Earnings of $0.72 Per Share

Analysts expect Concho Resources Inc (NYSE:CXO) to post $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Concho Resources’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.57 to $0.86. Concho Resources also posted earnings of $0.72 per share in the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Concho Resources will report full year earnings of $1.46 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.87 to $2.20. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.05) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.21) to $2.78. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Concho Resources.

Get Concho Resources alerts:

Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.24. Concho Resources had a negative net margin of 15.35% and a positive return on equity of 3.38%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CXO. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of Concho Resources from $76.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Concho Resources from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Concho Resources from $101.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Raymond James lowered shares of Concho Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Concho Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.48.

CXO stock traded down $0.89 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $53.09. 2,289,540 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,570,650. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Concho Resources has a 52 week low of $33.13 and a 52 week high of $123.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.62 billion, a PE ratio of -14.87, a P/E/G ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 1.74.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. This is a positive change from Concho Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Concho Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 26.23%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CXO. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Concho Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $145,576,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Concho Resources by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,401,322 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $297,854,000 after buying an additional 723,799 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Concho Resources by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,164,181 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $890,077,000 after buying an additional 517,837 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of Concho Resources by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 24,583,880 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,152,809,000 after buying an additional 423,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Concho Resources by 175.7% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 382,406 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $33,487,000 after buying an additional 243,715 shares in the last quarter. 95.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Concho Resources

Concho Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development and exploration of oil and natural gas properties. Its operations include Delaware Basin, and Midland Basin. The company was founded on February 22, 2006 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

Featured Story: Systematic Risk

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Concho Resources (CXO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Concho Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concho Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.