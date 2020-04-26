Analysts Expect Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) Will Announce Earnings of $0.17 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.17 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Core Laboratories’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.10 and the highest is $0.30. Core Laboratories reported earnings per share of $0.46 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 63%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Core Laboratories will report full-year earnings of $0.67 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.36 to $1.05. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.15) to $1.05. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Core Laboratories.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $152.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.37 million. Core Laboratories had a negative net margin of 7.21% and a positive return on equity of 46.28%. Core Laboratories’s revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Core Laboratories from $39.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Core Laboratories from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Core Laboratories from $45.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Core Laboratories from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Bernstein Bank initiated coverage on shares of Core Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $38.80 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.43.

In other news, COO Lawrence Bruno bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.86 per share, for a total transaction of $104,580.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 8,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,733.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLB. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Core Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Core Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,181,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in shares of Core Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Core Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its position in shares of Core Laboratories by 183.0% during the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 917 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE CLB traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.96. 1,679,034 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,561,756. Core Laboratories has a 1 year low of $6.68 and a 1 year high of $70.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $664.00 million, a P/E ratio of 9.05, a P/E/G ratio of 21.23 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.17.

Core Laboratories N.V. provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement segments. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

