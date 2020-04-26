Analysts Expect eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) Will Post Earnings of $0.74 Per Share

Brokerages predict that eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) will post earnings of $0.74 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for eBay’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.75 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.73. eBay posted earnings per share of $0.67 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.4%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that eBay will report full-year earnings of $3.04 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.88 to $3.10. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.86 to $3.75. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow eBay.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The e-commerce company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 50.71% and a net margin of 16.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EBAY. ValuEngine upgraded eBay from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Wedbush upgraded eBay from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised eBay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday. TheStreet cut eBay from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of eBay in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.54.

Shares of EBAY stock traded up $1.44 on Friday, reaching $39.35. 16,747,512 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,446,473. The stock has a market cap of $30.18 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.16. eBay has a one year low of $26.02 and a one year high of $42.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.35.

eBay declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, January 28th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the e-commerce company to repurchase up to 17.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, SVP Kristin A. Yetto sold 122,454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.95, for a total transaction of $4,279,767.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 133,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,652,089.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 3,141 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.91, for a total value of $115,934.31. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 39,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,475,403.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 189,092 shares of company stock valued at $6,749,564 over the last ninety days. 6.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EBAY. Andra AP fonden raised its stake in eBay by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 211,000 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $7,619,000 after buying an additional 47,300 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its stake in eBay by 97.0% in the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 35,204 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after buying an additional 17,332 shares during the period. Regent Investment Management LLC raised its stake in eBay by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 8,800 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in eBay in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $740,000. Finally, Cacti Asset Management LLC raised its stake in eBay by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Cacti Asset Management LLC now owns 700,334 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $25,261,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

About eBay

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms connecting various buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

