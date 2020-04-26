Analysts Expect Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $319.35 Million

Equities analysts expect Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) to report sales of $319.35 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Farfetch’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $336.54 million and the lowest is $290.94 million. Farfetch posted sales of $174.06 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 83.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Farfetch will report full-year sales of $1.47 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.30 billion to $1.61 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $2.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.70 billion to $2.41 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Farfetch.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $382.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $339.55 million. Farfetch had a negative return on equity of 32.84% and a negative net margin of 39.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 95.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Farfetch from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Farfetch from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $5.00 in a report on Monday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Farfetch from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Farfetch from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Farfetch from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.54.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. KEYWISE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT HK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Farfetch in the first quarter worth about $28,166,000. Railway Pension Investments Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Farfetch in the first quarter worth about $5,328,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Farfetch in the fourth quarter worth about $15,104,000. Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of Farfetch in the fourth quarter worth about $157,000. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Farfetch in the fourth quarter worth about $4,649,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FTCH traded up $0.21 on Tuesday, hitting $12.42. The stock had a trading volume of 2,670,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,797,255. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Farfetch has a 52-week low of $5.99 and a 52-week high of $25.76. The stock has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.78 and a beta of 2.14.

About Farfetch

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

