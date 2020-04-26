Analysts Set 10x Genomics (NYSE:TXG) Target Price at $73.00

10x Genomics (NYSE:TXG) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $75.14.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TXG. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of 10x Genomics from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 10x Genomics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of 10x Genomics in a report on Thursday, March 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 target price (up from $65.00) on shares of 10x Genomics in a report on Wednesday, February 19th.

TXG stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $74.00. 701,683 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 478,626. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.62. 10x Genomics has a 1-year low of $45.11 and a 1-year high of $108.36.

10x Genomics (NYSE:TXG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $75.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($5.40) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 48.9% on a year-over-year basis.

In other 10x Genomics news, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.14, for a total transaction of $651,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 946,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,645,043.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 33,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.12, for a total transaction of $1,961,550.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 101,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,884,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 837,500 shares of company stock worth $49,657,313 over the last three months.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TXG. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of 10x Genomics during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Mirador Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of 10x Genomics during the fourth quarter worth $328,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of 10x Genomics during the fourth quarter worth $1,374,000. Foresite Capital Management I LLC acquired a new position in shares of 10x Genomics during the fourth quarter worth $551,699,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of 10x Genomics during the fourth quarter worth $358,000.

10x Genomics Company Profile

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems. It offers chromium instruments, enzymes, reagents, microfluidic chips, and other consumable products, as well as software for analyzing biological systems.

