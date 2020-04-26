Analysts Set Clarivate Analytics PLC (NYSE:CCC) Price Target at $22.50

Shares of Clarivate Analytics PLC (NYSE:CCC) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.50.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Clarivate Analytics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Clarivate Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. B. Riley lowered shares of Clarivate Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $19.50 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, January 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine raised shares of Clarivate Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Clarivate Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, January 20th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCC. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Clarivate Analytics by 21.7% in the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 8,048 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,434 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in Clarivate Analytics by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 9,967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 2,772 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in Clarivate Analytics in the fourth quarter worth $74,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Clarivate Analytics by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 52,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $883,000 after purchasing an additional 5,817 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Clarivate Analytics by 85.8% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,326 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 6,152 shares during the period. 48.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Clarivate Analytics stock traded up $0.28 on Tuesday, hitting $23.96. 554,173 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,480,424. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Clarivate Analytics has a 12-month low of $12.70 and a 12-month high of $24.80.

Clarivate Analytics (NYSE:CCC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $255.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $253.67 million. Clarivate Analytics had a negative return on equity of 3.43% and a negative net margin of 21.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Clarivate Analytics will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Clarivate Analytics

Clarivate Analytics Plc provides insights and analytics that enables clients to discover, protect, and commercialize ideas. It serves government and academic institutions, life science companies, and research and development corporations. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.

