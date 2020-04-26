Analysts Set Comstock Resources Inc (NYSE:CRK) Price Target at $7.63

Shares of Comstock Resources Inc (NYSE:CRK) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.63.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CRK shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Comstock Resources from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Comstock Resources from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Comstock Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, MKM Partners raised shares of Comstock Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th.

Shares of CRK stock traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $7.66. 439,652 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 538,666. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. Comstock Resources has a 52 week low of $4.05 and a 52 week high of $10.70. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 0.85.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $289.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.40 million. Comstock Resources had a net margin of 12.60% and a return on equity of 15.74%. On average, research analysts forecast that Comstock Resources will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Comstock Resources by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 98,104 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $807,000 after acquiring an additional 2,790 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Comstock Resources by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 292,738 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,280,000 after buying an additional 2,963 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $6,430,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Comstock Resources by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 24,248 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 4,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Comstock Resources by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 95,627 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $788,000 after buying an additional 4,193 shares during the last quarter. 2.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Comstock Resources Company Profile

Comstock Resources, Inc and its subsidiaries engage in the acquisition, exploration for, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties, primarily in Texas, Louisiana, and North Dakota. The company is headquartered in Frisco, Texas.

