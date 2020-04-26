Analysts Set DSP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSPG) Price Target at $18.00

DSP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSPG) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.00.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on DSPG shares. BidaskClub upgraded DSP Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Cowen upped their target price on DSP Group from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of DSP Group in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DSP Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded DSP Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.

In related news, Director Cynthia Paul acquired 47,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.73 per share, with a total value of $505,071.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have bought a total of 204,067 shares of company stock worth $2,260,190 in the last three months. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DSP Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $166,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in DSP Group by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 21,339 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 3,970 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of DSP Group during the 4th quarter valued at $437,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of DSP Group by 69.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 28,586 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 11,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alambic Investment Management L.P. grew its position in shares of DSP Group by 85.7% during the 4th quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. now owns 31,029 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 14,322 shares in the last quarter. 82.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DSPG stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.08. The company had a trading volume of 214,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 232,987. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a current ratio of 3.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $405.78 million, a P/E ratio of 61.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.60. DSP Group has a one year low of $10.26 and a one year high of $17.52.

DSP Group (NASDAQ:DSPG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $29.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.00 million. DSP Group had a positive return on equity of 4.70% and a negative net margin of 1.01%. On average, research analysts anticipate that DSP Group will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About DSP Group

DSP Group, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides wireless and audio chipset solutions for converged communications. It operates through three segments: Home, Office, and SmartVoice. The company provides a portfolio of wireless chipsets that integrate DECT/CAT-iq, ULE, Wi-Fi, PSTN, HDClear, video, and VoIP technologies.

