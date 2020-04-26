Analysts Set Maverix Metals Inc. (NYSE:MMX) PT at $7.17

Shares of Maverix Metals Inc. (NYSE:MMX) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.17.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Maverix Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of MMX traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.18. The stock had a trading volume of 60,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,386. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.36. Maverix Metals has a one year low of $2.51 and a one year high of $5.72. The firm has a market cap of $512.56 million and a PE ratio of 61.14. The company has a current ratio of 5.50, a quick ratio of 5.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Maverix Metals (NYSE:MMX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $10.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.98 million. Maverix Metals had a negative net margin of 22.20% and a positive return on equity of 3.30%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Maverix Metals will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. Maverix Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Penbrook Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Maverix Metals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Winmill & CO. Inc. bought a new stake in Maverix Metals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC bought a new stake in Maverix Metals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $166,000. Sprott Inc. grew its holdings in Maverix Metals by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 244,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,393,000 after acquiring an additional 35,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Maverix Metals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $609,000. 5.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Maverix Metals Company Profile

Maverix Metals Inc, a precious metals royalty and streaming company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, and other precious metals. It holds a portfolio of 46 development and exploration stage royalties in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally.

