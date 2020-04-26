Analysts Set Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) Price Target at $49.08

Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $49.23.

SMAR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Smartsheet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Smartsheet from $53.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. DA Davidson cut their price target on Smartsheet from $44.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine upgraded Smartsheet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Smartsheet from $57.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th.

Shares of SMAR traded up $1.95 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $50.99. The stock had a trading volume of 1,037,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,487,519. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.99 and a beta of 1.61. Smartsheet has a 1-year low of $30.91 and a 1-year high of $55.79.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $78.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.70 million. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 21.26% and a negative net margin of 35.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Smartsheet will post -1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Jennifer Ceran sold 25,000 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.34, for a total value of $1,208,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 103,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,995,358.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Elena Gomez sold 5,000 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.20, for a total transaction of $261,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 481,731 shares of company stock worth $21,846,675. Insiders own 24.73% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Evanson Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Smartsheet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $291,000. Canal Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Smartsheet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Smartsheet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $671,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Smartsheet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,496,000. 83.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Smartsheet Company Profile

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms.

