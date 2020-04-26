Analysts Set TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC) Price Target at $9.75

TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.75.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TAC. Credit Suisse Group raised TransAlta from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of TransAlta in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. TheStreet lowered TransAlta from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TransAlta in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered TransAlta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th.

TransAlta stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.57. 1,350,732 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 481,357. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.54. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 37.14 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.98. TransAlta has a fifty-two week low of $3.63 and a fifty-two week high of $8.50.

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $461.42 million for the quarter. TransAlta had a negative return on equity of 0.19% and a net margin of 3.52%. On average, analysts expect that TransAlta will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. TransAlta’s dividend payout ratio is currently -144.44%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TAC. Bluescape Energy Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TransAlta during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,125,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in TransAlta by 116.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,792,763 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $19,997,000 after buying an additional 1,501,873 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in TransAlta by 57.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,928,279 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $20,957,000 after buying an additional 1,067,638 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new position in TransAlta during the 4th quarter worth $5,012,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in TransAlta by 70.7% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,445,934 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,348,000 after buying an additional 598,700 shares during the last quarter. 53.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TransAlta Company Profile

TransAlta Corporation operates as non-regulated electricity generation and energy marketing company in Canada, the United States, and Western Australia. It operates through eight segments: Canadian Coal, U.S. Coal, Canadian Gas, Australian Gas, Wind and Solar, Hydro, Energy Marketing, and Corporate. The company generates and markets electricity through various generation fuels, such as coal, natural gas, water, solar, and wind.

