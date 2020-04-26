Analyzing Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) and Sunwin Stevia International (NASDAQ:SUWN)

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) and Sunwin Stevia International (OTCMKTS:SUWN) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Enanta Pharmaceuticals and Sunwin Stevia International’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enanta Pharmaceuticals $205.20 million 5.20 $46.38 million $2.21 24.25 Sunwin Stevia International $20.85 million N/A -$4.91 million N/A N/A

Enanta Pharmaceuticals has higher revenue and earnings than Sunwin Stevia International.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Enanta Pharmaceuticals and Sunwin Stevia International, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Enanta Pharmaceuticals 1 2 3 0 2.33 Sunwin Stevia International 0 0 0 0 N/A

Enanta Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus price target of $82.60, indicating a potential upside of 54.10%. Given Enanta Pharmaceuticals’ higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Enanta Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Sunwin Stevia International.

Profitability

This table compares Enanta Pharmaceuticals and Sunwin Stevia International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enanta Pharmaceuticals 18.00% 7.39% 6.99% Sunwin Stevia International -12.07% -80.66% -8.28%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

92.1% of Enanta Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.9% of Enanta Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.73, meaning that its stock price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sunwin Stevia International has a beta of 1.5, meaning that its stock price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Enanta Pharmaceuticals beats Sunwin Stevia International on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its research and development disease targets include respiratory syncytial virus, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, primary biliary cholangitis, and hepatitis B virus. Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a collaborative development and license agreement with Abbott Laboratories to identify, develop, and commercialize HCV NS3 and NS3/4A protease inhibitor compounds, including paritaprevir and glecaprevir for the treatment of chronic hepatitis C virus. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.

Sunwin Stevia International Company Profile

Sunwin Stevia International, Inc. produces and sells stevioside, a natural sweetener; and herbs used in traditional Chinese medicines and veterinary products primarily in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, Stevioside and Chinese Medicines. The Stevioside segment produces and sells various steviol glycosides with rebaudioside A and stevioside as the principal components. Its products include Steviosin, a low calorie stevia extract for medicinal use; and OnlySweet, a zero calorie, dietary supplement. This segment sells its products to food and drug manufacturers, and ingredient distributor foreign trade companies. The Chinese Medicines segment manufactures and sells traditional Chinese medicine formula extracts, which are used in products made for use by humans and animals. Its extracts consists of single traditional Chinese medicine extracts; compound traditional Chinese medicine extracts; and purified extracts, including active parts and monomer compounds, such as soy isoflavone. This segment offers traditional Chinese medicine formula extracts to traditional Chinese medicine manufacturers and animal pharmaceutical manufacturers. Sunwin Stevia International, Inc. is based in Qufu, China.

