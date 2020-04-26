Analyzing First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) and UBS Group (NASDAQ:UBS)

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) and First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares UBS Group and First Midwest Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio UBS Group $28.31 billion 1.22 $4.30 billion $1.14 8.25 First Midwest Bancorp $861.62 million 1.68 $199.74 million $1.98 6.66

UBS Group has higher revenue and earnings than First Midwest Bancorp. First Midwest Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than UBS Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

35.9% of UBS Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.9% of First Midwest Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of UBS Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.1% of First Midwest Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

UBS Group has a beta of 1.26, meaning that its stock price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Midwest Bancorp has a beta of 1.39, meaning that its stock price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for UBS Group and First Midwest Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score UBS Group 1 6 7 0 2.43 First Midwest Bancorp 0 3 2 0 2.40

UBS Group currently has a consensus target price of $15.00, indicating a potential upside of 59.40%. First Midwest Bancorp has a consensus target price of $21.67, indicating a potential upside of 64.39%. Given First Midwest Bancorp’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe First Midwest Bancorp is more favorable than UBS Group.

Profitability

This table compares UBS Group and First Midwest Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets UBS Group 15.20% 7.89% 0.44% First Midwest Bancorp 23.08% 9.41% 1.25%

Summary

First Midwest Bancorp beats UBS Group on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About UBS Group

UBS Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice and solutions worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advisory and solutions to private clients, and high and ultra high net worth clients. This segment provides corporate and banking, lending, wealth planning, investment, asset protection, and philanthropy services, as well as family office services. The Personal & Corporate Banking division provides financial products and services to private, corporate, and institutional clients. The Asset Management division offers investment products and services comprising equities, fixed income products, hedge funds, real estate and private markets, indexed and alternative beta strategies, and asset allocation and currency investment strategies; customized multi-asset, advisory, and fiduciary services; multi-manager hedge fund solutions and advisory services; and fund corporate governance and white-labeling services. The Investment Bank division provides advisory, debt and equity capital market, and financing solutions; and market lending services for global wealth management, personal and corporate banking, and asset management businesses serving the corporate, institutional, and wealth management clients. This division also offers cash, derivatives, and financing; foreign exchange, precious metals, rates, and credit; and securities research services. The company was formerly known as UBS AG and changed its name to UBS Group AG in December 2014. UBS Group AG was founded in 1862 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

About First Midwest Bancorp

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for First Midwest Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts, as well as various types of short-term and long-term certificates of deposit. Its loan products include working capital loans; accounts receivable financing; inventory and equipment financing; sector-based lending, including healthcare, asset-based lending, structured finance, and syndications; agricultural loans; and mortgages, home equity lines and loans, personal loans, specialty loans, and consumer secured loans, as well as funding for the construction, purchase, refinance, or improvement of commercial real estate properties. In addition, the company offers treasury management products and services comprising automated clearing house collection, lockbox, remote deposit capture, and financial electronic data interchange; wire transfer, account reconciliation, controlled disbursement, direct deposit, and positive pay services; information reporting services; corporate credit cards; and liquidity management, fraud prevention, and merchant services. Further, it provides fiduciary and executor, financial planning, investment advisory, employee benefit plan, and private banking services to corporate and public retirement plans, foundations and endowments, high net worth individuals, and multi-employer trust funds. Additionally, the company offers debit and automated teller machine, and credit cards; Internet and mobile, and telephone banking services; and financial education services. It serves commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, municipal, and consumer customers. The company operates 120 locations and 177 automated teller machines in greater Chicago metropolitan area, northwest Indiana, central and western Illinois, and eastern Iowa. First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. was incorporated in 1982 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

