Appian Corp (NASDAQ:APPN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $70.52 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Appian Corp (NASDAQ:APPN) to announce sales of $70.52 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Appian’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $71.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $69.20 million. Appian reported sales of $59.58 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 18.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Appian will report full-year sales of $282.33 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $256.00 million to $297.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $326.97 million, with estimates ranging from $309.00 million to $340.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Appian.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $68.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.78 million. Appian had a negative net margin of 18.96% and a negative return on equity of 41.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.11) EPS.

APPN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on Appian from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Appian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Appian in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Appian in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Appian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.26.

APPN stock traded up $0.29 during trading on Thursday, hitting $42.36. The stock had a trading volume of 515,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,024,704. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.47. Appian has a twelve month low of $29.07 and a twelve month high of $63.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.01 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.99.

In other Appian news, VP David Leon Mitchell sold 3,191 shares of Appian stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.84, for a total value of $149,466.44. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $882,325.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Mulligan sold 5,000 shares of Appian stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total transaction of $312,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 39,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,441,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,191 shares of company stock worth $1,055,646 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 50.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of APPN. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Appian during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Appian during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Appian by 111.6% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 941 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Appian by 124.0% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 1,185 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Appian by 53.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 1,564 shares during the period. 41.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Appian Company Profile

Appian Corporation provides low-code software development platform that enables organizations to develop various applications in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, data flows, records, reports, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded or configured.

