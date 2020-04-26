Arca Continental SAB de CV (OTCMKTS:EMBVF) Downgraded by Scotiabank to Sector Perform

Arca Continental SAB de CV (OTCMKTS:EMBVF) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Arca Continental SAB de CV from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd.

Shares of Arca Continental SAB de CV stock traded down $0.43 on Friday, reaching $3.72. 1,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,738. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.24. Arca Continental SAB de CV has a 1-year low of $3.56 and a 1-year high of $6.00.

Arca Continental, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells non-alcoholic beverages in Mexico, Peru, the United States, Argentina, and the Republic of Ecuador. It operates through Beverages and Other segments. The company's products include cola and other-flavor soft drinks, water, other carbonated and non-carbonated drinks, and dairy drinks, as well as snacks and candies.

