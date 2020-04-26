Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) Price Target Lowered to $10.00 at JMP Securities

Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) had its price objective reduced by JMP Securities from $16.00 to $10.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a market outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

ACRE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ares Commercial Real Estate from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Ares Commercial Real Estate from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Ares Commercial Real Estate from $16.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Raymond James cut their target price on Ares Commercial Real Estate from $16.00 to $11.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Ares Commercial Real Estate from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Ares Commercial Real Estate currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.40.

NYSE:ACRE traded down $0.19 on Wednesday, hitting $6.61. 490,198 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,046,358. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00. Ares Commercial Real Estate has a 1 year low of $2.78 and a 1 year high of $17.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.97. The company has a market cap of $227.04 million, a PE ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 1.28.

Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.04. Ares Commercial Real Estate had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 32.23%. The business had revenue of $28.54 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Ares Commercial Real Estate will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 19.97%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. Ares Commercial Real Estate’s payout ratio is presently 98.51%.

In related news, Director James Alan Henderson sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.41, for a total value of $435,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,401 shares in the company, valued at $390,001.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Arougheti bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.50 per share, for a total transaction of $230,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 372,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,286,924. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 67,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 44.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 49,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $789,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. 54.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Company Profile

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation, a specialty finance company, originates and invests in commercial real estate loans and related investments in the United States. It provides a range of financing solutions for the owners, operators, and sponsors of commercial real estate (CRE) properties. The company originates senior mortgage loans, subordinate debt products, real estate preferred equity investments, mezzanine loans, and other CRE investments.

