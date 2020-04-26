Arion (ARION) Price Tops $0.0025 on Exchanges

Arion (CURRENCY:ARION) traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 26th. Arion has a market capitalization of $30,776.82 and approximately $76.00 worth of Arion was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Arion has traded 4.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Arion coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0025 or 0.00000033 BTC on exchanges including Crex24, CoinExchange and CryptoBridge.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Arion alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002564 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013144 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $195.07 or 0.02559683 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.32 or 0.00214106 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00061124 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00049219 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000824 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Arion Coin Profile

Arion’s total supply is 12,248,410 coins. The official website for Arion is arioncoin.com . Arion’s official Twitter account is @ARION_COIN and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Arion

Arion can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, CoinExchange and Crex24. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Arion using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Arion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Arion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.