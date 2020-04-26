ArtByte (ABY) Price Hits $0.0000 on Top Exchanges

ArtByte (CURRENCY:ABY) traded down 15.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 26th. One ArtByte coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Cryptopia and LiteBit.eu. During the last week, ArtByte has traded down 93.2% against the U.S. dollar. ArtByte has a total market cap of $2,158.00 and approximately $9.00 worth of ArtByte was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $44.56 or 0.00582923 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00013732 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 19.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0724 or 0.00000946 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000038 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00006474 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Mooncoin (MOON) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000277 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002057 BTC.

ArtByte Coin Profile

ArtByte is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 1st, 2014. ArtByte’s total supply is 792,537,250 coins. ArtByte’s official website is www.artbyte.me . ArtByte’s official Twitter account is @artbyteme and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ArtByte is /r/ArtByte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

ArtByte Coin Trading

ArtByte can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LiteBit.eu, Cryptopia and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ArtByte directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ArtByte should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ArtByte using one of the exchanges listed above.

