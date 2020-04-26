Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) Downgraded to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Assurant from $151.00 to $131.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Assurant from $152.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th.

Shares of NYSE AIZ traded up $3.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $104.65. The stock had a trading volume of 445,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 429,626. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48. Assurant has a 1 year low of $76.27 and a 1 year high of $142.61. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $103.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.13. The firm has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.20 and a beta of 0.66.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.39 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Assurant had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 3.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Assurant will post 9.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Assurant by 854.5% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in Assurant in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Assurant by 2,036.4% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new position in Assurant in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in Assurant in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.74% of the company’s stock.

About Assurant

Assurant, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides risk management solutions for housing and lifestyle markets in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Global Housing, Global Lifestyle, and Global Preneed. Its Global Housing segment provides lender-placed homeowners, manufactured housing, and flood insurance; and renters insurance and related products, as well as voluntary manufactured housing insurance, homeowners insurance, and other products.

