ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI) Rating Lowered to Neutral at National Securities

ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI) was downgraded by analysts at National Securities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a $64.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. National Securities’ price target would indicate a potential downside of 7.73% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of ATN International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of ATN International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Raymond James downgraded shares of ATN International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ATN International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ATN International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.00.

Shares of ATNI stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $69.36. 77,498 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,213. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.39. ATN International has a 12-month low of $37.01 and a 12-month high of $70.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.91.

ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $112.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.38 million. ATN International had a negative return on equity of 0.25% and a negative net margin of 2.46%. Analysts predict that ATN International will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. lifted its position in ATN International by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 574,490 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,821,000 after purchasing an additional 137,986 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ATN International by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 158,650 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,787,000 after acquiring an additional 2,925 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ATN International by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 87,725 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,855,000 after acquiring an additional 7,352 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of ATN International by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 37,897 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,099,000 after acquiring an additional 1,792 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of ATN International by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 33,057 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after acquiring an additional 2,056 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.80% of the company’s stock.

ATN International Company Profile

ATN International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless and wireline telecommunications services in North America, India, Bermuda, and the Caribbean. It operates through three segments: U.S. Telecom, International Telecom, and Renewable Energy. The U.S. Telecom segment offers wireless and wireline services; wholesale wireless voice and data roaming services to wireless carriers principally in the Southwest and Midwest the United States; and retail wireless, wireline, and wholesale long-distance voice services to telecommunications carriers.

