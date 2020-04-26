Auryn Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:AUG) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Auryn Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:AUG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Auryn Resources Inc. is a mining exploration, acquisition and development company. Its project primarily includes the Committee Bay and Gibson MacQuoid gold projects located in Nunavut, the Homestake Ridge gold project in British Columbia and a portfolio of gold projects in southern Peru, through Corisur Peru SAC. Auryn Resources Inc. is based in Vancouver, Canada. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on AUG. Roth Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Auryn Resources in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $2.00 price objective on shares of Auryn Resources in a research note on Thursday, April 16th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:AUG traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 117,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 211,229. Auryn Resources has a 12-month low of $0.71 and a 12-month high of $1.84.

Auryn Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:AUG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Auryn Resources stock. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Auryn Resources Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:AUG) by 13.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,299,060 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 150,969 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned 1.36% of Auryn Resources worth $1,875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Auryn Resources Company Profile

Auryn Resources Inc, a junior mining exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties. Its principal mineral properties are the Committee Bay gold project located in Nunavut, Canada and the Homestake Ridge project located within the Iskut-Stewart-Kitsault belt, in northwestern British Columbia.

