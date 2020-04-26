Autoweb (NASDAQ:AUTO) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Autoweb (NASDAQ:AUTO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AutoWeb, Inc. provides consumer leads and associated marketing services primarily to automotive dealers and manufacturers throughout the United States. It also provides consumers with robust and original online automotive content. AutoWeb Inc., formerly known as Autobytel Inc., is headquartered in Irvine, CA. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Autoweb in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. B. Riley cut shares of Autoweb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $4.20 to $1.15 in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Autoweb from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.22.

Shares of Autoweb stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.72. 38,114 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 103,802. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.11. Autoweb has a fifty-two week low of $0.50 and a fifty-two week high of $4.00.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Autoweb stock. Ridgewood Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Autoweb Inc (NASDAQ:AUTO) by 20.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,615 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC owned about 0.23% of Autoweb worth $73,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.47% of the company’s stock.

AutoWeb, Inc operates as a digital marketing company for the automotive industry in the United States. It assists automotive retail dealers and manufacturers to market and sell new and used vehicles to consumers through its programs. The company's products include new vehicle lead program, which allows consumers to submit requests for pricing and availability of specific makes and models; and used vehicle lead program, which allows consumers to search for used vehicles according to search parameters, such as price, make, model, mileage, year, and location of the vehicle.

