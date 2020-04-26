Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Thursday, 24/7 WallStreet reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $13.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock, up from their prior target price of $12.00.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on CAR. ValuEngine lowered Avis Budget Group from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on Avis Budget Group from $44.00 to $18.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Consumer Edge lowered Avis Budget Group from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 27th. BidaskClub upgraded Avis Budget Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Avis Budget Group from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Avis Budget Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:CAR traded up $1.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $13.08. 7,999,681 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,038,345. The firm has a market cap of $835.21 million, a P/E ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.34, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. Avis Budget Group has a 52-week low of $6.35 and a 52-week high of $52.98. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.36.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. Avis Budget Group had a return on equity of 60.29% and a net margin of 3.29%. Avis Budget Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Avis Budget Group will post -4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Avis Budget Group news, Director Bernardo Hees purchased 430,169 shares of Avis Budget Group stock in a transaction on Sunday, February 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.87 per share, for a total transaction of $14,999,993.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director F Robert Salerno purchased 16,000 shares of Avis Budget Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.24 per share, with a total value of $275,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $615,761.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CAR. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group by 34.8% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,428,321 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $142,769,000 after buying an additional 1,143,553 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avis Budget Group in the 4th quarter worth $32,375,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Avis Budget Group in the 1st quarter worth $10,336,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Avis Budget Group in the 4th quarter worth $19,770,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group by 3,517.0% in the 4th quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 619,340 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,968,000 after buying an additional 602,217 shares in the last quarter.

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary services to businesses and consumers worldwide. It operates the Avis brand, a vehicle rental system with approximately 5,500 locations that supply rental cars to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget brand, a vehicle rental and other mobility solutions primarily focuses on the value-conscious segments of the industry; the Zipcar brand, a membership-based car sharing network; and the Budget Truck brand, a local and one-way truck rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 18,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 640 dealer-operated and 430 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States.

