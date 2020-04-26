Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) Lowered to “Neutral” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, 24/7 WallStreet reports. The brokerage currently has $13.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock, up from their prior price target of $12.00.

CAR has been the subject of several other reports. Northcoast Research lowered Avis Budget Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on Avis Budget Group from $44.00 to $18.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. BidaskClub raised Avis Budget Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 10th. TheStreet lowered Avis Budget Group from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Avis Budget Group from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.20.

Shares of CAR stock traded up $1.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $13.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,999,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,038,345. The company has a market cap of $835.21 million, a PE ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.32 and a 200-day moving average of $28.36. Avis Budget Group has a 52 week low of $6.35 and a 52 week high of $52.98.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.23. Avis Budget Group had a return on equity of 60.29% and a net margin of 3.29%. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. Avis Budget Group’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Avis Budget Group will post -4.94 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Leonard S. Coleman, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.55, for a total transaction of $1,063,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $509,749. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director F Robert Salerno acquired 16,000 shares of Avis Budget Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.24 per share, for a total transaction of $275,840.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 35,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $615,761.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 23.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 8,795 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453 shares during the last quarter. SOL Capital Management CO bought a new stake in Avis Budget Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $219,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Avis Budget Group by 89.3% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,295 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new stake in Avis Budget Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $379,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Avis Budget Group by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 873,267 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,154,000 after acquiring an additional 41,084 shares in the last quarter.

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary services to businesses and consumers worldwide. It operates the Avis brand, a vehicle rental system with approximately 5,500 locations that supply rental cars to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget brand, a vehicle rental and other mobility solutions primarily focuses on the value-conscious segments of the industry; the Zipcar brand, a membership-based car sharing network; and the Budget Truck brand, a local and one-way truck rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 18,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 640 dealer-operated and 430 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States.

