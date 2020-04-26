Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) Price Target Cut to $136.00

Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at KeyCorp from $140.00 to $136.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the information services provider’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 34.72% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on BIDU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Baidu from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. CLSA restated a “buy” rating and issued a $164.50 price target on shares of Baidu in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Baidu from $150.00 to $132.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Baidu in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, BOCOM International lowered Baidu from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Baidu presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.83.

BIDU stock traded up $1.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $100.95. 2,582,762 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,928,560. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.54. Baidu has a 12 month low of $82.00 and a 12 month high of $169.07.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BIDU. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Baidu by 149.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 82,956 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,674,000 after buying an additional 49,735 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Baidu by 14.5% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 10,955 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,109,000 after buying an additional 1,385 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Baidu by 3.1% during the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 19,094 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,962,000 after buying an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Baidu by 113.9% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,063 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 1,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Andra AP fonden grew its holdings in Baidu by 29.5% during the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 30,700 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,155,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.54% of the company’s stock.

About Baidu

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through its other properties and Union partners; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan, a short video app; and Quanmin, a flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

