Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Banco Santander-Chile from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.00.
BSAC stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $13.99. 873,733 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 767,171. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.43, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.72. Banco Santander-Chile has a 52-week low of $11.43 and a 52-week high of $30.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BSAC. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Banco Santander-Chile by 1,650.2% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,728 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 3,515 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 157.0% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,321 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 2,640 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Banco Santander-Chile by 315.8% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,690 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 3,562 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc lifted its stake in Banco Santander-Chile by 1,116.7% in the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 7,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Banco Santander-Chile during the fourth quarter worth approximately $237,000. 12.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Banco Santander-Chile Company Profile
Banco Santander-Chile provides commercial and retail banking products and services in Chile. It operates through Retail Banking, Middle-Market, and Global Corporate Banking segments. The company offers checking accounts and savings products; consumer, auto, commercial, mortgage, and government-guaranteed loans; credit and debit cards; and Chilean peso and foreign currency denominated loans to finance various commercial transactions, trade, foreign currency forward contracts, and credit lines.
