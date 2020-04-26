Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Banco Santander-Chile from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.00.

Get Banco Santander-Chile alerts:

BSAC stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $13.99. 873,733 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 767,171. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.43, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.72. Banco Santander-Chile has a 52-week low of $11.43 and a 52-week high of $30.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46.

Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The bank reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.10). Banco Santander-Chile had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 15.96%. The company had revenue of $605.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $654.04 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Banco Santander-Chile will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BSAC. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Banco Santander-Chile by 1,650.2% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,728 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 3,515 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 157.0% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,321 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 2,640 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Banco Santander-Chile by 315.8% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,690 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 3,562 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc lifted its stake in Banco Santander-Chile by 1,116.7% in the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 7,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Banco Santander-Chile during the fourth quarter worth approximately $237,000. 12.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Banco Santander-Chile Company Profile

Banco Santander-Chile provides commercial and retail banking products and services in Chile. It operates through Retail Banking, Middle-Market, and Global Corporate Banking segments. The company offers checking accounts and savings products; consumer, auto, commercial, mortgage, and government-guaranteed loans; credit and debit cards; and Chilean peso and foreign currency denominated loans to finance various commercial transactions, trade, foreign currency forward contracts, and credit lines.

Featured Story: What is the return on assets formula?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Santander-Chile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Santander-Chile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.