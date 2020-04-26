Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.31

Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 16th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 28th will be given a dividend of 0.31 per share by the bank on Monday, May 11th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 27th.

Bank of New York Mellon has increased its dividend by an average of 13.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 7 years. Bank of New York Mellon has a dividend payout ratio of 35.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Bank of New York Mellon to earn $3.73 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.2%.

Bank of New York Mellon stock opened at $35.76 on Friday. Bank of New York Mellon has a 52 week low of $26.40 and a 52 week high of $51.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.26 billion, a PE ratio of 7.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.14.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The bank reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 21.60% and a return on equity of 10.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Bank of New York Mellon will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Bank of New York Mellon news, VP Bridget E. Engle sold 37,913 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total value of $1,422,874.89. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 100,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,759,004.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 197,379 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.31, for a total transaction of $6,969,452.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Bank of New York Mellon from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.17.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to institutions, corporations, and high net worth individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. It offers investment management, custody, foreign exchange, fund broker-dealer, collateral and liquidity, clearing, corporate trust, global payment, trade finance, and cash management services, as well as securities finance and depositary receipts.

