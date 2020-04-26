Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $229.63 Million

Brokerages expect Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK) to post sales of $229.63 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Bank Ozk’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $231.70 million and the lowest is $227.30 million. Bank Ozk posted sales of $251.14 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bank Ozk will report full-year sales of $924.45 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $913.04 million to $929.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $944.90 million, with estimates ranging from $933.10 million to $955.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Bank Ozk.

Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.52). Bank Ozk had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 26.16%. The firm had revenue of $237.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS.

OZK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on shares of Bank Ozk from $26.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Bank Ozk from $34.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bank Ozk from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler raised shares of Bank Ozk from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of Bank Ozk from $30.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Newport Trust Co purchased a new position in Bank Ozk in the 4th quarter valued at $92,126,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Bank Ozk in the 4th quarter valued at $46,149,000. State Street Corp grew its position in Bank Ozk by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,019,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,669,000 after buying an additional 1,055,419 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Bank Ozk by 151.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 389,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,500,000 after buying an additional 234,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Bank Ozk by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 883,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,952,000 after buying an additional 204,240 shares during the last quarter. 84.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bank Ozk stock traded up $2.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $19.78. The stock had a trading volume of 3,174,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,471,745. Bank Ozk has a 52-week low of $14.20 and a 52-week high of $34.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 7.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.90.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 13th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.46%. This is a boost from Bank Ozk’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Bank Ozk’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.73%.

About Bank Ozk

Bank OZK provides retail and commercial banking services to businesses, individuals, and non-profit and governmental entities. The company accepts non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits.

