Barclays Lowers Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Price Target to $370.00

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at Barclays from $389.00 to $370.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 24.24% from the stock’s current price.

BIIB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Biogen from $337.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Biogen from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Mizuho restated a “hold” rating and set a $316.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Biogen from $338.00 to $390.00 in a report on Friday, February 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Biogen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $319.50.

Shares of BIIB stock traded up $5.55 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $297.80. 1,769,121 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,170,324. The company has a market cap of $48.54 billion, a PE ratio of 9.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.71. Biogen has a 52-week low of $215.77 and a 52-week high of $374.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $307.49 and a 200 day moving average of $295.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $9.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.73 by $1.41. The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 40.76% and a return on equity of 49.22%. Biogen’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.98 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Biogen will post 32.61 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Stephen A. Sherwin sold 2,434 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.22, for a total value of $718,565.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,876,148.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Biogen by 1.8% in the first quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,655 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its stake in Biogen by 41.7% during the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 119 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its stake in Biogen by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 4,560 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its position in shares of Biogen by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 2,669 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $792,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Biogen by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 6,034 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,790,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. 86.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis.

