Barclays Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for HARGREAVES LANS/ADR (OTCMKTS:HRGLY)

Barclays reissued their overweight rating on shares of HARGREAVES LANS/ADR (OTCMKTS:HRGLY) in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on HRGLY. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of HARGREAVES LANS/ADR from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HARGREAVES LANS/ADR from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd.

Shares of HRGLY stock traded up $0.45 on Thursday, hitting $36.79. The stock had a trading volume of 45 shares, compared to its average volume of 112. The business has a 50 day moving average of $34.97 and a 200 day moving average of $44.53. The stock has a market cap of $8.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.44 and a beta of 1.16. HARGREAVES LANS/ADR has a 12-month low of $27.76 and a 12-month high of $61.46.

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides direct-to-investor investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. Its flagship service is Vantage, a direct-to-investor platform. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, self-invested personal pensions (SIPPs), and lifetime ISAs.

