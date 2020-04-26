Barclays Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY)

Barclays reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Heineken in a report on Friday, January 31st. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank upgraded Heineken from a sell rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. ValuEngine upgraded Heineken from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Heineken in a report on Monday, April 20th. They issued an equal weight rating on the stock. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Heineken in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold.
OTCMKTS:HEINY traded up $0.30 on Thursday, reaching $41.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,156. Heineken has a 12-month low of $37.43 and a 12-month high of $57.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $47.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.95 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $42.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.49.
Heineken Company Profile
Heineken N.V. engages in brewing and selling beer and cider. The company operates through Africa, Middle East & Eastern Europe; Americas; Asia Pacific; and Europe segments. It offers beer, cider, soft drinks, and other beverages. The company offers its beers under the Heineken, Amstel, Desperados, Sol, Tiger, Tecate, Red Stripe, Kruovice, Birra Morett, Affligem, Lagunitas, and Mort Subite brands, as well as under various other regional and local brands; and cider under the Strongbow Apple Ciders, Orchard Thieves, Stassen, Bulmers, Old Mout, and Blind Pig brands.
