Barclays Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY)

Barclays reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Heineken in a report on Friday, January 31st. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank upgraded Heineken from a sell rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. ValuEngine upgraded Heineken from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Heineken in a report on Monday, April 20th. They issued an equal weight rating on the stock. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Heineken in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Get Heineken alerts:

OTCMKTS:HEINY traded up $0.30 on Thursday, reaching $41.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,156. Heineken has a 12-month low of $37.43 and a 12-month high of $57.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $47.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.95 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $42.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.49.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.462 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 27th. Heineken’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.86%.

Heineken Company Profile

Heineken N.V. engages in brewing and selling beer and cider. The company operates through Africa, Middle East & Eastern Europe; Americas; Asia Pacific; and Europe segments. It offers beer, cider, soft drinks, and other beverages. The company offers its beers under the Heineken, Amstel, Desperados, Sol, Tiger, Tecate, Red Stripe, Kruovice, Birra Morett, Affligem, Lagunitas, and Mort Subite brands, as well as under various other regional and local brands; and cider under the Strongbow Apple Ciders, Orchard Thieves, Stassen, Bulmers, Old Mout, and Blind Pig brands.

Recommended Story: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for Heineken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heineken and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.