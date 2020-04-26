Barnes Group (NYSE:B) Updates Q2 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) updated its second quarter 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.20-0.30 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.31. Barnes Group also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.20-0.30 EPS.

Several research firms have recently commented on B. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Barnes Group from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Imperial Capital raised their price objective on shares of Barnes Group from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Barnes Group from $60.00 to $40.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on shares of Barnes Group from $57.00 to $37.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group restated a sell rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Barnes Group in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $49.38.

Shares of B stock opened at $36.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.46. Barnes Group has a 52 week low of $30.22 and a 52 week high of $68.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.48.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $331.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.44 million. Barnes Group had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 13.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Barnes Group will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

About Barnes Group

Barnes Group Inc operates as an industrial and aerospace manufacturer, and service provider in the United States and internationally. Its Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems for applications serving various customers in end-markets, such as transportation, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

