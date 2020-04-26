BAYERISCHE MOTO/S (OTCMKTS:BMWYY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of BAYERISCHE MOTO/S (OTCMKTS:BMWYY) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of brokerages have commented on BMWYY. UBS Group upgraded shares of BAYERISCHE MOTO/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of BAYERISCHE MOTO/S from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Commerzbank upgraded BAYERISCHE MOTO/S from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. HSBC upgraded BAYERISCHE MOTO/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded BAYERISCHE MOTO/S from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd.

Get BAYERISCHE MOTO/S alerts:

Shares of BMWYY stock traded down $0.06 on Tuesday, hitting $17.71. The stock had a trading volume of 71,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,790. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.64. BAYERISCHE MOTO/S has a one year low of $13.26 and a one year high of $28.65.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. The company operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells automobiles and off-road vehicles under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands; and spare parts and accessories, as well as offers mobility services.

See Also: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for BAYERISCHE MOTO/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BAYERISCHE MOTO/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.