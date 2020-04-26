BidaskClub Lowers Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) to Sell

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

HUBG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stephens decreased their price objective on Hub Group from $67.00 to $52.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Hub Group from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Barclays cut their target price on Hub Group from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. ValuEngine raised Hub Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on Hub Group from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $53.63.

Shares of Hub Group stock traded up $0.50 on Thursday, hitting $46.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 284,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 290,966. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. Hub Group has a 1 year low of $36.51 and a 1 year high of $60.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.71. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.47 and a beta of 1.25.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The transportation company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $900.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $930.88 million. Hub Group had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 2.92%. Hub Group’s revenue was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Hub Group will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in Hub Group in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in Hub Group in the first quarter valued at $47,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hub Group by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,459 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Hub Group by 31.9% during the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,115 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 996 shares during the period. Finally, Donald L. Hagan LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hub Group during the fourth quarter worth about $218,000. 95.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hub Group Company Profile

Hub Group, Inc, an asset-light freight transportation management company, provides intermodal, trucking, truck brokerage, and other logistics services in North America. Its intermodal services include arranging for the movement of its customers' freight in containers and trailers over long distances.

