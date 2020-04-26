BidaskClub Lowers SITE Centers (NASDAQ:SITC) to Strong Sell

BidaskClub downgraded shares of SITE Centers (NASDAQ:SITC) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

SITC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Evercore ISI began coverage on SITE Centers in a report on Friday, February 14th. They issued a hold rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on SITE Centers from $14.50 to $5.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on SITE Centers from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group began coverage on SITE Centers in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.39.

Shares of NASDAQ:SITC traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $4.84. 1,278,367 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,021,873. SITE Centers has a 1 year low of $3.60 and a 1 year high of $15.85. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.00.

SITE Centers (NASDAQ:SITC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $111.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. SITE Centers’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 16.53%.

In other SITE Centers news, CFO Conor Fennerty acquired 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.58 per share, with a total value of $50,380.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 59,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $273,197. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David R. Lukes acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.50 per share, with a total value of $90,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 368,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,656,954. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 51,576 shares of company stock worth $237,704.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its stake in SITE Centers by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 12,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SITE Centers by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 30,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 947 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in SITE Centers by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 31,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SITE Centers by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of SITE Centers in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000.

SITE Centers Company Profile

SITE is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

