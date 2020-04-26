BidaskClub Upgrades Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) to Buy

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Avadel Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avadel Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $13.50 in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.75.

AVDL traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 602,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 396,684. Avadel Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.03 and a fifty-two week high of $10.75. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.25 and its 200-day moving average is $6.83.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $11.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Avadel Pharmaceuticals will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $715,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $4,152,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 62.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 854,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,448,000 after purchasing an additional 32,000 shares during the last quarter. 49.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Avadel Pharmaceuticals

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company in the United States, France, and Ireland. The company primarily develops FT218, which is in a Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of narcolepsy patients suffering from excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) and cataplexy. It also markets three sterile injectable drugs used in the hospital setting, including Akovaz that is indicated for the treatment of clinically important hypotension occurring in the setting of anesthesia; Bloxiverz, a cholinesterase inhibitor indicated for the reversal of the effects of non-depolarizing neuromuscular blocking agents after surgery; and Vazculep, a phenylephrine hydrochloride injection indicated for the treatment of clinically important hypotension.

