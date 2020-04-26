BidaskClub Upgrades Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) to “Buy”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on CLVS. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Clovis Oncology in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a buy rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Clovis Oncology in a report on Monday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a hold rating on shares of Clovis Oncology in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Clovis Oncology from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $7.50 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Clovis Oncology from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.85.

NASDAQ CLVS traded down $0.32 on Thursday, hitting $9.03. 4,659,164 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,103,277. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.86. Clovis Oncology has a 12 month low of $2.93 and a 12 month high of $20.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $686.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 2.81.

Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.71) by ($0.10). Clovis Oncology had a negative return on equity of 1,576.32% and a negative net margin of 280.01%. The business had revenue of $39.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.79 million. On average, analysts forecast that Clovis Oncology will post -4.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Daniel W. Muehl sold 10,472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.41, for a total transaction of $88,069.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $169,545.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,580 shares of company stock valued at $93,808. Corporate insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLVS. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Clovis Oncology by 824.5% during the first quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 24,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 21,850 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Clovis Oncology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,265,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clovis Oncology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Clovis Oncology by 118.9% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 10,498 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 5,703 shares during the period. Finally, Palo Alto Investors LP grew its holdings in shares of Clovis Oncology by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP now owns 5,056,286 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,712,000 after purchasing an additional 335,542 shares in the last quarter. 46.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clovis Oncology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing anti-cancer agents in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its commercial product includes Rubraca (rucaparib) tablet, a small molecule poly ADP-ribose polymerase inhibitor, used as monotherapy for the treatment of patients with deleterious BRCA mutation associated advanced ovarian cancer, who have been treated with two or more chemotherapies, and selected for therapy by an FDA-approved companion diagnostic for Rubraca.

