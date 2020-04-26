BidaskClub Upgrades SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) to Buy

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on SSRM. Zacks Investment Research raised SSR Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. ValuEngine lowered SSR Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of SSR Mining in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of SSR Mining in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered SSR Mining from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $25.19 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.79.

Shares of SSR Mining stock traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,640,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,609,445. SSR Mining has a twelve month low of $9.00 and a twelve month high of $19.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.81 and a 200-day moving average of $15.91. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.09 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 3.84.

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01). SSR Mining had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 9.01%. The firm had revenue of $177.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $236.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. SSR Mining’s revenue was up 71.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that SSR Mining will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in SSR Mining during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,948,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SSR Mining by 59.6% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 992,713 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $19,118,000 after purchasing an additional 370,769 shares during the last quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SSR Mining in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $417,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of SSR Mining by 238.9% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 103,948 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,002,000 after purchasing an additional 73,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of SSR Mining by 47.5% in the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 238,518 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,590,000 after purchasing an additional 76,854 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.67% of the company’s stock.

About SSR Mining

SSR Mining Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its projects include the Marigold mine located in Humboldt County, Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina.

