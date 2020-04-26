Binance USD (BUSD) Price Down 0.4% This Week

Binance USD (CURRENCY:BUSD) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 26th. During the last week, Binance USD has traded down 0.4% against the US dollar. One Binance USD token can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00013128 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC and Binance. Binance USD has a market cap of $195.92 million and $56.94 million worth of Binance USD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00052523 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0552 or 0.00000723 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $340.55 or 0.04455770 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00064074 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00037111 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00004981 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00009856 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003222 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Binance USD Profile

Buying and Selling Binance USD

Binance USD can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and Binance. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binance USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Binance USD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Binance USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

