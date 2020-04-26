BiomX (NASDAQ:PHGE) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BiomX (NASDAQ:PHGE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $5.50 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “BiomX Ltd is a clinical stage microbiome company. It engages in developing both natural and engineered phage cocktails designed to target and destroy bacteria which affect the appearance of skin, as well as harmful bacteria in chronic diseases, such as IBD, PSC and cancer. BiomX Ltd, formerly known as Chardan Healthcare Acquisition Corp., is based in Ness Ziona, Israel. “

Get BiomX alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on PHGE. Chardan Capital restated a buy rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of BiomX in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of BiomX in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued an overweight rating and a $16.00 target price for the company.

Shares of BiomX stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.10. The stock had a trading volume of 20,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,537. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.94. BiomX has a 12 month low of $4.52 and a 12 month high of $11.90.

BiomX Company Profile

BiomX Ltd discovers and develops microbiome-based therapeutics to prevent and treat cancer and inflammatory bowel disease (IBD). It uses its 3-tier microbiome modulation platform and applies it to identify target bacteria causing microbiome dysbiosis; modulates the microbiome through adding or eradicating bacteria; and engages in pre-clinical/clinical drug development.

Recommended Story: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BiomX (PHGE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BiomX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BiomX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.