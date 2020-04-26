BioNano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BioNano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $0.50 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “BioNano Genomics, Inc. operates as a life sciences instrumentation company in the genome analysis space. The Company offers proprietary nanochannel chips, automated imaging instrument, integrated primary and secondary software, and application specific reagents. BioNano Genomics, Inc. is based in San Diego, United States. “

Several other research firms have also issued reports on BNGO. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on BioNano Genomics in a report on Sunday, April 19th. They issued an outperform rating and a $1.50 target price for the company. Maxim Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of BioNano Genomics in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of BioNano Genomics in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. BioNano Genomics currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $1.67.

BNGO remained flat at $$0.35 during midday trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,459,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,851,435. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.91. The company has a market cap of $13.21 million, a P/E ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 1.81. BioNano Genomics has a 1 year low of $0.25 and a 1 year high of $4.70.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in BioNano Genomics stock. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of BioNano Genomics Inc (NASDAQ:BNGO) by 204.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,904 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 40,898 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.23% of BioNano Genomics worth $75,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 4.31% of the company’s stock.

Bionano Genomics, Inc operates as a life sciences instrumentation company in the genome analysis space. The company develops and markets the Saphyr system, a platform for ultra-sensitive and ultra-specific structural variation detection that enables researchers and clinicians to accelerate the search for new diagnostics and therapeutic targets, and to streamline the study of changes in chromosomes, which is known as cytogenetics.

