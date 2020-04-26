BioNano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

BioNano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $0.50 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 43.68% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “BioNano Genomics, Inc. operates as a life sciences instrumentation company in the genome analysis space. The Company offers proprietary nanochannel chips, automated imaging instrument, integrated primary and secondary software, and application specific reagents. BioNano Genomics, Inc. is based in San Diego, United States. “

Several other brokerages have also commented on BNGO. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BioNano Genomics in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on BioNano Genomics in a report on Sunday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1.50 target price for the company. Finally, Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of BioNano Genomics in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1.67.

Shares of BioNano Genomics stock remained flat at $$0.35 during trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 2,459,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,851,435. The company has a market capitalization of $13.21 million, a PE ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 1.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.91. BioNano Genomics has a 12-month low of $0.25 and a 12-month high of $4.70.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in BioNano Genomics stock. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in BioNano Genomics Inc (NASDAQ:BNGO) by 204.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,904 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,898 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.23% of BioNano Genomics worth $75,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 4.31% of the company’s stock.

Bionano Genomics, Inc operates as a life sciences instrumentation company in the genome analysis space. The company develops and markets the Saphyr system, a platform for ultra-sensitive and ultra-specific structural variation detection that enables researchers and clinicians to accelerate the search for new diagnostics and therapeutic targets, and to streamline the study of changes in chromosomes, which is known as cytogenetics.

