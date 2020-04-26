BitCoen Market Cap Hits $72,695.98 (BEN)

BitCoen (CURRENCY:BEN) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 26th. During the last seven days, BitCoen has traded down 1% against the dollar. BitCoen has a total market cap of $72,695.98 and approximately $123.00 worth of BitCoen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitCoen coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0104 or 0.00000136 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BitFlip and Sistemkoin.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Mixin (XIN) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.83 or 0.02170162 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDCE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Fusion (FSN) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001453 BTC.

DAO.Casino (BET) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Distributed Credit Chain (DCC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,631.28 or 0.99867879 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0390 or 0.00000511 BTC.

BitCoen Coin Profile

BitCoen is a Limited Confidence Proof-of-Activity coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 23rd, 2017. BitCoen’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,000,000 coins. BitCoen’s official Twitter account is @Bitcoen . The official message board for BitCoen is medium.com/@bitcoen . BitCoen’s official website is bitcoen.io

BitCoen Coin Trading

BitCoen can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitFlip and Sistemkoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCoen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitCoen should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitCoen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

