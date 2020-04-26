Bitcore (BTX) Price Hits $0.22 on Major Exchanges

Bitcore (CURRENCY:BTX) traded 11% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 26th. Bitcore has a total market capitalization of $3.82 million and $3,469.00 worth of Bitcore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcore coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.22 or 0.00002822 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia, Exrates, QBTC and Trade Satoshi. In the last seven days, Bitcore has traded up 23.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,641.38 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $196.19 or 0.02567430 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $242.42 or 0.03172505 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.58 or 0.00583405 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $61.02 or 0.00798493 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00013744 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00080912 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00025722 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $44.72 or 0.00585177 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Bitcore (CRYPTO:BTX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the TimeTravel hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 23rd, 2017. Bitcore’s total supply is 18,216,393 coins and its circulating supply is 17,715,434 coins. Bitcore’s official Twitter account is @bitcore_btx and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcore’s official website is bitcore.cc . The Reddit community for Bitcore is /r/bitcore_btx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Bitcore can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Bit-Z, QBTC, Cryptopia, CryptoBridge, CoinExchange, Trade Satoshi and Exrates. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcore should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

